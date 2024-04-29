POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fleeing from deputies and killing a bicyclist after crashing his vehicle in Pompano Beach appeared before a judge.

Kenroy Jackson Jr. was charged with aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death, aggravated battery on an officer, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and participation in an unlawful race.

“I am finding probable cause for all these charges,” a judge said.

During his court appearance Monday morning, the judge ordered that Jackson be held on pre-trial detention.

“In light of the circumstances and the allegations, I am going to hold him for pre-trial detention,” the judge said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old suspect had been racing in a street takeover on North Andrews Avenue, just after midnight, Sunday.

Jackson, investigators said, sped away when deputies arrived and lost control of his car near Northwest 15th Avenue, which sent it into the bike line where the victim was riding.

Detectives said Jackson attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was taken into custody by deputies.

A witness heard and saw the crash.

“I heard a bang and than I saw the car kind of go up on the median,” Michael Richardson said. “A young man get out of the car and run from the car from the driver seat. He was running west. A couple of cops ran after him, they got him.”

The bicyclist, later identified as Eric Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene. Speaking with 7News, Gray’s mother said her son was on his way home from work at the time of the crash.

Gray’s brother, Keyon Gray, said they were notified about the incident several hours after it happened.

“You take somebody’s life, you gotta think about what’s going to come after this,” he said.

Keyon described his brother as a fun and outgoing person.

“He liked to crack jokes and dance and put on costumes, you know, funny stuff, but he was always good, he’d look out for you, give if he had it,” he said.

Deputies also said that Jackson struck a BSO K-9 unit with his car.

Jackson Jr. will be held in jail until his next court hearing, which is set to be scheduled by the end of the week.

