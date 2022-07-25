BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSVN) — A man accused of ripping off packages from a Fort Lauderdale home was caught and cuffed all the way in Alabama.

Birmingham Police on Monday said they arrested 36-year-old in connection to a burglary that occurred within their jurisdiction.

At the time of his arrest, police said, Bain was additionally charged with the existing warrant for the Fort Lauderdale case.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as he knocked on the door of a home near Southwest 14th Street back in May. He is then stealing multiple packages.

Bain is now in jail and faces multiple burglary charges.

