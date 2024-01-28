MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect in a Miramar cruiser crash had his day in bond court.

Forty-year-old Marques Johnson appeared before a Broward Circuit Court judge on Saturday. He was charged with grand theft of a Miramar Police squad car.

Investigators said the suspect escaped arrest on Southwest 26th Street, near Miramar Boulevard, just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Despite officers shocking him with a Taser twice, detectives said, Johnson stole a cruiser and crashed into a community’s security gate.

Police said he ended up crashing again minutes later, and that’s where he was arrested.

