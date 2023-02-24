FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A week after ramming a stolen car into a deputy’s vehicle and stealing a county bus, the suspect responsible has been taken into custody.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Leandro Fernandez Sanchez was arrestedafter being on the loose following a chaotic chain of events at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Hibiscus Garage.

On February 17, deputies were searching for a suspected car thief in the parking garage. In an attempt to make contact with Fernandez Sanchez, he off in an attempt to elude BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team.

At one point, detectives said, the suspect crashed into a post and dragged it for miles. When Fernandez Sanchez reached a dead end, investigators said, he made a U-turn and drove a stolen Mercedes into a deputy’s vehicle.

At least one BSO deputy fired their weapon at the vehicle.

Detectives said Fernandez Sanchez then left the Mercedes, forced the driver of a TOPS paratransit bus out, hijacked the bus and fled the area.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.