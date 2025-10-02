FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man stood before a judge a day after he was arrested for firing a weapon at a car in a Costco parking lot in Davie.

Davie Police officers arrested 52-year-old Rafael Javier on Wednesday after, investigators said, he shot the tire of an SUV in the midst of a road rage incident.

In court Thursday morning, Broward County Circuit Court Judge John Bowman set bond at $46,000 on four counts.

The victim in this case, a man named Scott, told 7News he believes this all happened because he rolled through a stop sign.

“Basically, I went a little too far into the stop sign, and then we started having a word back and forth,” he said.

Scott said Javier got out of his car and began yelling and swinging at him.

Several shoppers called 911, including Scott’s girlfriend, during the tense confrontation.

“My boyfriend just got into an altercation with someone, and he just shot our tire,” Scott’s girlfriend told a 911 dispatcher.

Cellphone video reocrded by a witness captures audio of the gunshot and air hissing from the tire.

The video shows Javier moments after holding what appears to be a firearm.

7News cameras captured the moment a Davie Police officer brought Javier to the Broward County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning as he asked a judge for a reduced bond, which was denied.

Javier is facing four charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

