FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a road rage shooting has bonded out of jail, just one day after a heated argument at a Costco parking lot in Davie took a turn.

Fifty-two-year-old Rafael Javier covered his face from the cameras and didn’t say a word Thursday night as he bolted into a waiting car.

But Wednesday morning, Davie Police officers say Javier had a lot to say when he shot the tire of an SUV in the midst of a road rage incident.

Cellphone video captured Javier yelling at another man, named Scott, before they begin fighting.

Scott told 7News he believes this all happened because he rolled through a stop sign.

“Basically, I went a little too far into the stop sign, and then we started having a word back and forth,” he said.

Scott said Javier got out of his car and began yelling and swinging at him.

Several shoppers called 911, including Scott’s girlfriend, during the tense confrontation.

“My boyfriend just got into an altercation with someone, and he just shot our tire,” Scott’s girlfriend told a 911 dispatcher.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captures audio of the gunshot and air hissing from the tire.

The video shows Javier moments after holding what appears to be a firearm after he shot the tire.

Officers swiftly arrested Javier on Wednesday. 7News cameras captured him being walked into jail.

Thursday morning, he appeared in front of Broward County Circuit Court Judge John Bowman where the judge found probable cause for the charges.

He faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

