MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police arrested 20-year-old Jahmil Thomas in Hollywood on Monday, accusing him of shooting his own brother on December 6th.

Thomas appeared in court on Tuesday and is facing an attempted second degree murder charge as well as violating his probation from prior arrests.

According to police, the victim was in a vehicle in front of a residence at 2648 SW 66th Terrace when Thomas drove up and shot him. The victim then crashed his vehicle in front of a nearby McDonald’s.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital as he suffered a gunshot wound. Thomas fled the scene, according to police, prompting an investigation that led to his arrest.

Thomas is being held without bond

