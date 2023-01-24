FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea.

Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher.

Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez, last November, while driving on Interstate 95, near Sunrise Boulevard.

Jahkobi is also accused of shooting three other people in a separate incident on the interstate, between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

He faces several counts of attempted first-degree murder in those cases.

