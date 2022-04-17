FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of shooting at Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies appeared in bond court this weekend.

Thirty-four-year-old Justin Crawford on Saturday was denied bond on four attempted murder counts.

According to investigators, the suspect is the man captured on surveillance video at the Valero station located in the area of 1 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Thursday night.

Authorities said deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person at the as station, and when they arrived there, Crawford opened fire at them.

The suspect later surrendered and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an unrelated injury before being taken to jail.

In addition to his felony attempted murder charges, Crawford also faces one count of possession of a weapon by a felon.

