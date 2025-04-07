LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

John Isom was taken into custody by Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigators near the 4600 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation.

He faces charges of sexual battery on a person 18 or older, false imprisonment and battery on a person 65 or older.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a sexual assault call around 4:30 a.m., Friday, near the intersection of Northwest 50th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street.

The victim told deputies that an unknown man, later identified as Isom, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The attack was interrupted when two bystanders, alerted by the victim’s cries for help, approached and saw Isom on top of her.

Isom then fled the scene.

He was arrested Sunday and transported to the Broward County Jail.

