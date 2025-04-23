PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after police say he scammed an elderly victim out of $55,000 by posing as a bank employee and FBI agent.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 24-year-old Terol Castel Lyn was taken into custody after a two-day scheme between April 15 and 16, during which he convinced the victim to withdraw and hand over large amounts of cash under false pretenses.

Investigators said the victim received phone calls from someone claiming to be a Wells Fargo employee. The caller told the victim their bank account was part of an FBI investigation and told them to deliver cash to an “FBI agent”.

The victim withdrew $35,000 on April 15 and $20,000 the next day, meeting with the suspect — later identified as Lyn — at multiple locations to deliver the cash. Police said Lyn told the victim more money would be collected soon.

The victim’s son reported the activity to police the same day the money was delivered. The next day, detectives arranged a surveillance operation. Lyn attempted to flee but was arrested in Fort Lauderdale.

Lyn faces multiple felony charges, including larceny on a person 65 or older and possession of amphetamine. He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail.

Police believe other suspects may be involved and are urging residents to monitor bank activity of elderly loved ones.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or tips@ppines.com

