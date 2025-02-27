SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man accused of running over a Lauderhill Police Officer and a female pedestrian was denied bond.

Terence Eugene Powell Jr. faced a judge Thursday after, investigators said he intentionally hit a Lauderhill officer and a woman with his car.

The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred near North University Drive and Sunset Strip in Sunset.

Police said the officer was working on a case in the area when Powell hit his cruiser and then took aim at him.

The officer, identified as Thomas Yopps, and the woman were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

