FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of an antisemitic attack in Dania Beach has been charged with a hate crime.

Prosecutors said Tevin Grant attacked a man because of the victim’s religion.

The attack happened along Stirling Road, Feb. 7.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Grant hurled an antisemitic slur and punched the victim, who was speaking Hebrew on his phone while riding a bicycle.

Grant has also been charged with aggravated assault.

