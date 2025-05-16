FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident at a South Florida airport did not speak to waiting reporters as he walked out of jail, Friday.

Forty-year-old John Morici walked straight to his car as reporters peppered him with questions about why he pointed a gun during a road rage incident near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in late April

He was arrested on Thursday for brandishing a firearm towards another driver.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the man turned himself in after the release of a video of the incident recorded by the daughter of the other driver.

They say he was the man on video aiming his gun at the woman who attempted to pass him.

Morici was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

