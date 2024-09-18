COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man accused of serious charges appeared in court, one day after a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing was found safe.

Police arrested Edward Rodriguez on Tuesday after, they said, he met the teenage girl online and took off with her from her home in Plant City, Florida.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing from the Tampa area and was found a few days later at an apartment complex in Cooper City.

Rodriguez faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and interfering with child custody.

