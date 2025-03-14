HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of leading Florida Highway Troopers on a dangerous pursuit on Interstate 95 faced a judge.

Officials said 41-year-old Patrick Pierre took off after they tried to pull him over for speeding on the southbound lanes of the highway, early Thursday morning.

Troopers said it took two PIT maneuvers before Pierre’s speeding car was stopped near Hollywood Boulevard.

In his car, troopers found a gun, large sums of cash, bags of marijuana and seven cellphones.

In court, a judge set Pierre’s bond at $12,000.

He faces a long list of charges, including reckless driving, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving with suspended license.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.