TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a triple murder in Tamarac entered a plea in court.

Nathan Gingles pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Gingles shot his estranged wife, her father, and their neighbor on North Plum Bay Parkway, Feb. 16.

All three victims died at the scene.

Deputies said that after killing the three victims, Gingles kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter but was eventually found and arrested.

He remains in jail without bond.

