PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally shooting his stepfather during a domestic dispute in Plantation last November has been arrested after more than seven months on the run, authorities said.

Haile Selassie Richards, 27, was taken into custody on July 9 in Dania Beach by Plantation Police detectives and officers working with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Richards was wanted for first-degree murder in the Nov. 30, 2024, shooting of 57-year-old Clayous Peart inside a home located in the 7000 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said Richards’ mother, who is also Peart’s wife, witnessed the fatal shooting.

After the incident, Richards fled in his mother’s vehicle, which he later crashed nearby before escaping on foot.

An intensive manhunt involving K-9 units and aerial support from the Broward Sheriff’s Office followed, but Richards managed to evade capture until now.

Detectives thanked the public for tips and encouraged anyone with further information related to the case to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

