Man accused of killing puppy, beating pregnant woman in Hollywood surrenders

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a cruel crime in Hollywood faced a judge after he turned himself in to authorities.

Tyson Louis appeared in bond court on Friday after he surrendered to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Thursday afternoon.

Detectives had been searching for him for nearly two weeks after, they said, he became enraged at a Shell gas station along Sheridan Street, injuring a pregnant woman and killing her puppy, April 10.

The judge placed Tyson on probation and ordered no contact with the victim. He is also not allowed to possess any animals or weapons.

