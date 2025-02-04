(WSVN) - New court documents reveal what, police said, is an alleged plot to kill by the man accused of killing his estranged wife.

Investigators revealed new details behind the disappearance of Ana Knezevich, a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain last year.

The documents, filed Friday, show the evidence that investigators have gathered since the woman’s husband, David Knezevich, was arrested.

According to detectives, the couple had marital troubles as they were going through the divorce process.

Text messages reveal the two had been arguing over the division of assets.

In WhatsApp messages, investigators said, David threatened to make the divorce process difficult for his wife if she consulted a lawyer without him.

Voice messages were also recovered from Ana’s device where, detectives said, she “documented the divorce negotiations with the Defendant in a series of WhatsApp voice notes to friends that have been recovered from her Google Cloud account.”

Officials added Ana told her friend “He behaved very bad with me. Even in sex, he acted extremely aggressive, I mean bad, bad, bad, he treated me like (EXPLETIVE), like (EXPLETIVE), like the worst way possible. He told me that he called me a b****, he called me all types of names that you can imagine.”

According to investigators, Ana’s digital footprint ended on Feb. 2, 2024. It is the last day she was active across various social media, email, and bank accounts, officials said.

Investigators said after investigating David, they found “a drawer of the computer desk in the Defendant’s locked home office, law enforcement found a notebook that contained the following quotes, as well as other writings in both English and Serbian:”

The notebook had quotes from historical figures like Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

One of the quotes from Stalin reads: “Death solves all problems. No man, no problem.”

Another quote from Churchill reads: “When you have to kill a man, it costs nothing to be polite.”

Prosecutors also looked through David’s alleged search history online where, they said, he searched up suspicious phrases before Ana went missing.

“No plan survives first contact with the enemy” and “mixing bleach and ammonia chemical reaction” were two of those searches.

As a result of these new documents, prosecutors are asking the court to continue to hold David behind bars until his trial.

Prosecutors argue that David was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

