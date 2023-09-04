PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of killing his brother at their South Florida home was taken into custody.

Officers with the Pembroke Pines Police Department arrived at the home, located at 311 SW 71st Ave. on Monday.

According to police, the suspect, 61-year-old Donald Dubray, stabbed his brother, 63-year-old brother Edgar Dubray, to death. When officers arrived at the home, they found Donald sleeping inside.

Officials said Edgar was in the process of evicting his brother from the house. Neighbors mentioned Donald did not have a job and was not contributing to household payments.

“The victim had gone through the eviction process through the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Pembroke Pines PD Major Al Xiques. “The suspect had been notified that he had 24 hours to vacate the residence. Beyond that, at some point, they were involved in an altercation at which time, the victim did receive stab wounds.”

Residents in the area didn’t want to go on camera but were shocked to wake up or come home to crime scene tape that blocked the road and multiple crime scene units that lined Southwest 71st Avenue.

“I woke up this morning, cops everywhere,” said a neighbor. “This neighborhood is quiet, nothing ever goes on, nothing ever happens around here.

Neighbors in the area told 7News that someone in the area became concerned and called the police to conduct a welfare check. They also said that two brothers have lived at that home since they were children.

“My neighbor called the police and had them just go there for a welfare check, and I guess when police showed up, there was a dead body and the body had been there for like two days,” said a neighbor.

Another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said he never heard the brothers argue.

“I never hear them raise their voice at each other,” he said. “So [this incident] was definitely a surprise. I still think about it now. I was thinking about it last night. I can’t believe this.”

Police said that when they arrived at the home for the welfare check, they noticed some unusual circumstances, which caused them to go into the home.

That’s when they found Edgar dead and Donald fast asleep inside the home.

Donald was arrested and is facing second-degree murder charges. Officers also determined that the alleged murder was an isolated and domestic incident with no threat to the public.

