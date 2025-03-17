FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a 3-year-old boy appeared in front of a judge.

Tyler Hollins pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fort Lauderdale Police said he shot and killed Rylo Yancy at a birthday party at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale last July.

Several others are also suspected of opening fire at the party.

Hollins remains behind bars without bond.

