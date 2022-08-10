PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother said she’s angry and upset after the man who, police said, walked up and molested her 10-year-old daughter at Pembroke Lakes Mall was given a bond of $8,500 for the crime.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday night, the mother, who identified herself as Sandra, did not mince words.

“There is no justice, and I’m very hurt,” she said.

Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested and charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

“I’m trying to keep [may daughter] safe, and if this is not injustice, tell me what is,” said Sandra. “Tell me, show me.”

According to Pembroke Pines Police, it all started when Lambert began exposing himself to shoppers inside the crowded shopping center, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspect went up to the victim at the food court and touched her butt while his pants were down.

The girl spoke with 7News about the incident on Thursday.

“I felt a hand slide up my thigh,” she said. “I knew it was him, but I was so in shock that I just blacked out for a second, until I heard my sister screaming.”

The young girl was with her older sister, who screamed for him to get away.

The victim said Lambert came up behind her and was carrying a white bag to cover his privates. She said he used his other hand to grope her.

“Multiple witnesses saw [Lambert] erected and walk over to my child and fondle her and try to put his fingers between her legs,” said Sandra, the girl’s mother. “He rubbed the back of her legs and rubbed the base of her buttocks, and he was going to go further, but my eldest daughter jumped up and ran and intervened.”

The victim and her mother shared their story hoping that by doing so, Lambert will remain behind bars.

“This is not his first time. This is definitely, at the age of 42, pedophiles don’t wake up and start being pedophiles at the age of 42. He just maybe has never been caught,” said Sandra.

Sandra said everyone else in the food court just stood there while Lambert walked off.

“My daughter is 10 years old. She just turned 10 years old,” said Sandra. “She is a child, she is a baby, and this man, this thing, this less than a human, this monster, he attacked my baby in a well-lit mall around hundreds of people. Our children are not safe.”

Police said Lambert went on to expose himself to another mother and her 17-year-old daughter.

“People should get up and try to help stop the man,” said the victim.

“I stopped random people. I gave them a description of the suspect, and I told them to call 911,” said Sandra. “At this time, a customer in Target overheard us talking about this suspect that molested my daughter and said, ‘Hey, I’ve just seen a guy and told him to pull his pants up because he was exposed.'”

Detectives said the suspect continued to walk around the mall, showing people his erection.

Sandra said she drove around the mall until she spotted Lambert at a nearby bus stop and alerted police.

Officers took the suspect into custody shortly after. They said he was under the influence of drugs.

“We are concerned, and we do encourage the public that if there are additional victims involved in this case, to report them immediately,” said Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Christian Rogers.

Sandra and her daughter hope by sharing this story, others will come forward.

“You are dirty, and you should be locked away in jail forever,” said the victim.

Sandra indicated that $8,500 bond is not enough.

“I’m upset, I’m hurt. I feel betrayed,” she said.

Lambert has been ordered to stay away from minors and Pembroke Lakes Mall.

A spokesperson for Pembroke Lakes Mall said this was a disturbing incident but wanted to reassure everyone that their security team is “robust.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.