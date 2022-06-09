FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a teenage girl at a bus stop in Pembroke Pines has posted bond, but not before a judge set several conditions for his release.

Twenty-five-year-old Luis Enrique Rodriguez appeared in bond court on Thursday, where he was given a $5,000 bond.

“Sir, you are here before the court on count 1, exposure of sexual organs. I do find that there is probable cause,” said Broward County Circuit Judge Phoebee Francois.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspect got out of his black 2012 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and chrome wheels at the bus stop located near Northwest 105th Avenue and Johnson Street, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said he pulled down his pants and began to touch himself in front of the 16-year-old victim, who was waiting for her school bus.

Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner addressed Rodriguez’s arrest during a news conference held Wednesday.

“This individual who’s responsible for this crime preyed upon a child, preyed upon somebody who’s most vulnerable and most innocent,” he said. “For somebody to masturbate in public, in full view, in broad daylight, in front of a child, is beyond offensive.”

Police said the teen took out her cellphone and began recording Rodriguez. More importantly, she recorded his car, and that eventually led to his arrest.

Area residents commended the victim for her quick thinking.

“That’s great. I like to feel like a lot of people nowadays, first thing they do is take out their phones and start recording. It’s a good thing,” said a resident.

“Taking pictures, taking videos, that’s proof. That’s all the cops need to stop the guy, get everything they need, all the proof, everything, so I think she did an amazing job,” said another resident.

In court Thursday, state prosecutors wanted a higher bond so Rodriguez could remain behind bars.

“My concern is that it would appear that Mr. Rodriguez was intentionally exposing himself to this alleged victim who is 16 years old,” said Florida Assistant State Attorney Eric Lindor. “If she was any younger, he would be charged with a felony sex crime, Your Honor.”

“I understand, but it’s still a misdemeanor. I believe $5,000 is excessive for somebody who’s 25, first adult arrest,” said defense attorney Katerine Lopez.

Francois then addressed the suspect about the conditions of his release.

“Based on my reading of the probable cause affidavit, you are to have no contact with minors, and you are to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case, and you are not to return to the incident location,” she said.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims.

If you have any information on the suspect or believe you have been targeted by him, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

