PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September.

Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

He is also being charged with violating probation on a previous conviction of battery and indecent exposure.

Mondragon is being held on $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox