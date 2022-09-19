PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September.

Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

He is also being charged with violating probation on a previous conviction of battery and indecent exposure.

Mondragon is being held on $750,000 bond.

