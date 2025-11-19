FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a scare at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport appeared in court following his arrest.

Angel Orlando Fernandez-Garcia stood before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman, Wednesday morning. The 35-year-old faces one count of false reporting of a bomb.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fernandez-Garcia claimed he had a bomb in his bag while at Terminal 4, Tuesday morning.

Responding deputies evacuated both levels of the terminal to allow BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit to conduct a security sweep. No explosive device was found, and the terminal was reopened.

The scare did affect some travel plans. Traveler Donna Nicotera said she missed her flight.

“I’m very inconvenienced by that. Yup, I had plans, my family’s waiting on me,” she said.

Deputies detained Fernandez-Garcia and later placed him under arrest. He is being held without bond because of an immigration hold.

