PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of burglarizing several vehicles in Plantation has been caught and cuffed.

Authorities say cameras captured Travoris Davis breaking into an SUV near Southwest 55th Avenue and 13th Street early Wednesday morning.

Davis had also broken into two other vehicles, according to investigators.

Officers found several stolen items inside Davis’ bag, including AirPods, disabled parking permits and prescription medication. All of the stolen items were returned to the victims.

Davis was transported to Broward County Main Jail on charges of armed burglary and theft.

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