Man accused of brandishing gun in Macy’s at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A customer has been accused of brandishing a loaded semi-automatic gun in front of a security guard at the Macy’s at Pembroke Lakes Mall after refusing to leave the store.

According to police, 27-year-old Nelson Farias flashed his gun as he was being escorted out of the store on Sunday.

Farias said he had a few glasses of wine, and he went to do some clothes shopping at Macy’s, but according to police, he made it clear he had a gun.

Farias appeared before a judge on Monday.

Police said a security guard spotted him sleeping in the men’s department at Macy’s.

“And then when instructed to leave by the employee, he took out the gun and threatened the victim with the firearm in this matter, Your Honor,” said prosecutor Eric Linder.

In fact, according to the police report, Farias responded, “It’s all good in the hood,” while pulling the gun from his pocket.

Officers said when they arrived, he at first ignored their directions and began fidgeting.

One officer pulled his gun, but they were able to arrest Farias minutes later.

“The court is concerned for the safety of the community as the alleged firearm was pulled out in a high traffic area, in the Macy’s,” said the judge.

The judge ordered Farias to stay away from Pembroke Lakes Mall. When she asked if he understood that he could not go back to the mall, he replied, “Yes.”

Farias remains at Broward County Jail with a $15,000 bond. He’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault without intent to kill.

The judge also ordered Farias to undergo a mental evaluation.

