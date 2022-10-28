WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After an all clear was given in Wilton Manors, a man who claimed to have a bomb and entered a dental office was arrested and faced a judge.

Forty-five-year old Brian Koller’s charges were read in court, Friday morning.

He is being charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

All this unfolded after police spent hours outside the building on Northeast Ninth Avenue near Wilton Drive where they said Koller barricaded himself inside.

“The swat team was trying to reason with him,” said Alexander Laboy, a witnesses.

“It was like a movie, watching the movie,” said Leonardo Valdi, a witness.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Koller walked into the office just after 3 p.m carrying either a backpack or package, and claimed he had a bomb.​

They evacuated neighboring businesses and shut down a portion of Wilton Drive as they tried talking him out of the building.

For, Valdi, seeing this this was a first for him.

“We never felt in danger, but still it was crazy,” he said. “It’s one of the quietest places in South Florida, Wilton Manors is amazing.”

At Around 8 p.m., police were able to get Koller out of the building and arrested him.

A judge set Koller’s bond at $70,000.

If he is able to post bond, he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims and cannot return to the dental office.

