Man accused of attempted murder in Pembroke Pines road rage denied bond

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in a case of road rage won’t be leaving jail anytime soon.

Anthony Jean, 21, has been denied bond.

He’s charged with attempted murder.

Police said he and another man got into a wreck near Pines Boulevard and 84th Avenue at the beginning of the month and Jean opened fire.

The victim was shot several times and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.