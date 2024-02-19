LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught and cuffed after, police said, he attacked a man in Lauderhill because of the victim’s religion.

Trevor Rodney was charged Sunday with battery on a person 65 or older with evidence of prejudice.

The 42 year-old is accused of beating a Jewish man and yelling a racial slur. He was granted $25,000 bond.

According to Lauderhill Police, the suspect approached the 68-year-old victim after he left the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad on Northwest 44th Street and 67th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim was hit several times in the face and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.