PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of attacking two people in Pembroke Pines with a machete was denied bond after appearing in court on Tuesday.

“You are charged with two counts of attempted murder,” said a judge.

Neighbors were left concerned after Darrell Dean Roberts Jr. attacked a man doing repair work on his home in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 184th Avenue with a machete.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing multiple police and fire rescue vehicles in the neighborhood.

“We walk in the neighborhood; we’ve run in the neighborhood before, so yeah, it’s a little unsettling to hear something happen this close to home,” said Natalie Ortega, a neighbor.

“There was a lot of police; the crime scene detective was here. It was awful, and it was really frightening,” said Bianca Prieto, another neighbor. “When the woman came outside, the neighbors said they heard somebody screaming, and so a lot of people came outside. A friend’s husband saw the suspect and called the police; another friend’s husband was trying to help render aid to the woman. I mean, the whole neighborhood came together to help this poor woman. They said that she was bleeding a lot, but the injuries looked really bad, and they were just praying that she’s going to be okay.”

Pembroke Pines Police soon responded to the area.

A woman, revealed to be Roberts’ mother, came outside and tried to break up the fight, only to be attacked as well. She suffered multiple injuries to her face and arms. She was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. First responders were seen on camera giving her oxygen to help her breathe.

The man was also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigation revealed that the mother had told the son, who is the suspect, to actually assist the repairman to do something,” said Yalile Nader of the Pembroke Pines Police Department. “Well, this didn’t happen. What happened is that the repairman actually exited that residence as the suspect followed behind him. The suspect armed himself with a machete and started attacking the first victim, the repairman.”

Police taped off part of the neighborhood as they investigated the incident.

According to court records, Roberts has been arrested three times prior for domestic violence against his father, who also lives in the home. In the past, he was ordered to undergo anger management and no-contact orders from his parents.

In this recent incident, Roberts was arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

Neighbors are hoping the victims will recover.

“Unfortunately it was a domestic violence incident, but we just hope that the woman is okay,” said Bianca.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear.

