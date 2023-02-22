DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of an antisemitic attack faced a judge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tevin Grant appeared in bond court, Wednesday morning.

Grant is being charged with aggregated assault and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to deputies, he punched and hurled slurs at a Jewish man who was riding his bike and speaking Hebrew on his phone, in early February.

Grant then got into an argument with workers who witnessed the assault near the 2400 block of Stirling Road.

The Broward State Attorney’s office will determine whether a hate crime enhancement will be added to the initial charge.

