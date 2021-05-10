Man accused in Sunrise road rage shooting surrenders

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man accused of firing into a car and injuring a man at an intersection in Sunrise has turned himself in to police.

The 18-year-old surrendered to Sunrise Police in connection to the April 13 road rage incident, officials confirmed Monday.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not been identified, got into a fight with a couple near the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and University Drive, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said the boyfriend was shot in the arm, and a bullet narrowly missed his pregnant girlfriend.

