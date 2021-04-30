Man accused in shooting at Pembroke Pines park faces judge

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The gunman accused in a shooting at a park in Pembroke Pines faced a judge.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacarri Anderson appeared in bond court on Friday following his arrest. He faces a list of charges, including attempted murder.

According to police, Anderson opened fire at the park, located along the 7400 block of Pines Boulevard, just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Witnesses told detectives there was an altercation on the basketball court.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital.

Anderson is being held without bond.

