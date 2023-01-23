FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge.

Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.

The incident happened the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Williams is accused of having sideswiped the victim’s car along Interstate 95 and opened fire.

He was caught and cuffed in December.

The 23-year-old victim, nicknamed Ani, was a passionate teacher at a Montessori school studying to work with special needs children.

Ani’s family is seeking justice as the shooter is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

