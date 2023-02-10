HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client.

On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery.

According to Hollywood police, a woman went to a Massage Envy located at 1640 Sheridan St. around two years ago when she received an hour-long massage from Delgado.

She told police that the masseur rubbed her genital area and made uncomfortable comments towards the end of the session.

After the woman left the massage parlor, she told her boyfriend what occurred and he convinced her to share the harassment with police officers.

DNA tests were done on both the woman and Delgado to analyze the evidence of the accusations.

A combination of the evidence gathered and the woman’s sworn statement gave police probable cause to arrest Delgado.

Texas law enforcement officers arrested him as he moved to the southwestern state sometime after the incident; he was brought back to Florida to face his charges.

He appeared before a judge Friday morning and is being held on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.