Making Strides walk to raise breast cancer awareness held at Huizenga Plaza

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned South Floridians laced up their sneakers to make strides against breast cancer at a special event held by the American Cancer Society in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The annual Making Strides walk was held at Huizenga Plaza, Saturday morning.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer and honor those touched by the disease.

Two breast cancer survivors shared why they needed to be a part of Making Strides.

“I take breast cancer very importantly, and my job is also walking this year, so I’m excited to be here,” said Michelle.

“It’s so energetic, It’s just like being around all these other women who have been through what I have been through, and I’m here just to support everybody,” said Alice Garcia.

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was on hand to moderate the start of the walk.

Another walk took place at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of awareness events in the nation.

