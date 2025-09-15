FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage cancer survivor received a sweet celebration she will likely never forget — a VIP birthday experience — thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

7News cameras captured the moment Isabella made her grand entrance in a blue gown with heavy Cinderella vibes at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon.

“Make some noise for Bella, ladies and gentlemen!” an announcer said.

A Sweet 16 party is always special, but thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Isabella got the evening she dreamed up.

“Isabella was referred to us. She is a cancer patient, and she is in remission now, but as a cancer patient, she qualifies for a Wish,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida CEO Richard Kelly. “We’ve been working with her for about a year now on her Wish.”

The hugs and pictures at The Venue took on even more meaning on this occasion.

Isabella said her fight against cancer brought her closer to others.

“What I went through, it was not a curse, it was a blessing, because I would have never been able to meet my beautiful cancer sisters. I love you, guys,” she said.

Among those who became closer with the belle of the ball was her own mother, Beatrice Dazouloute.

“Chemotherapy, patience. You know, she didn’t have to do radiation, but I too had cancer, in 2021, and then she was diagnosed in 2023 with osteosarcoma,” said Dazouloute. “So we both are warriors. We conquered it, we beat it, and we’re here.”

Beyoncé provided the soundtrack for the main event, and Isabella displayed some serious choreography with a little help from some friends.

Kelly said bringing Isabella’s vision to life was a labor of love for a young woman who deserved it.

“Wishes are very special, they’re special for everybody involved. It’s not just the Wish child, it’s for Mom, her family, her extended family,” he said. “It gives her memories that will last forever.”

