POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen’s wish of having his car revamped has come true.

Nineteen-year-old Yadiel Mayo from Lehigh Acres, who suffers from a gastrointestinal disorder, has always wanted his 1996 Chevy pickup truck to get a makeover.

“I bought the truck, and then a week after, it blew up,” said Mayo.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Mayo’s dream has come true.

A day after his birthday, his customized wheels were revealed in Pompano Beach.

“So, we put a new engine in it, then it always needed all the exterior and interior work, and then you guys took care of that, which I appreciate. It came out really cool, I like how it looks,” said Mayo.

Along with the paint job, the truck also got several upgrades, including a new exhaust system to keep the engine clean.

