BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is making a young fan dreams come true with what they have cooking up their sleeve.

10-year-old, Jackson thought it was a normal travel day with his baseball team in Boca Raton, but when he got to their training facility, his teammates, friends, and family shared the exciting news; He’s headed to California in September to meet his favorite player, Fernando Tatis of the San Francisco Padres.

“He would want like a new baseball bat, a new glove, and that’s Jackson. He doesn’t want a toy,” said a woman.

The surprise couldn’t happen to a more deserving child.

Jackson has been battling Leukemia at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and he is finally in remission and healthy enough to travel through Make-A-Wish Foundation.

