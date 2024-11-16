FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A ten-year-old boy attended his own movie premiere Friday night at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Jackson Walker, who battles cystic fibrosis, was able to fulfill his greatest wish—to direct, write, and act in his own movie.

His sci-fi thriller, “Venera,” premiered at the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival alongside films from 35 other countries. 

The little director arrived via a chauffeur-driven limousine to a wave of audiences celebrating not only his creative achievements but also his resilience. From meeting adoring fans on the red carpet to signing autographs and hosting Q&As after his 11-minute film was screened, Jackson received the full Hollywood experience.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.

