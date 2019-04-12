Make-A-Wish gifts custom car to MSD student in remission

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanks to Make-A-Wish, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior is now the proud owner of a new fancy set of wheels after beating cancer.

Joshua Rhodes was just 16 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer — twice.

His mother told 7News she’s thankful he’s now in remission after fears of losing him.

7News cameras were at an event for Rhodes to receive a new pimped out New York Giants-themed 2006 Hummer H3, Friday.

The big Giants fan was wearing the team’s jersey and hat at the unveiling.

The Hummer, decked out in all blue on the outside and inside, was surrounded by balloons.

Giants player John Jenkins, who lives in South Florida, was also present, making the surprise all the more special.

“Make-A-Wish is one of the most amazing organizations ever,” Rhodes said. “If you ever get a chance to witness them in action, please, I want you to. I did not see them make the car, but I’m glad I didn’t.”

Rhodes couldn’t contain his excitement and love for the car.

“This thing is like a gift from the heaven,” he said. “I promise you this: this will be my car forever.”

Inspired by the organization’s work, Rhodes said he wants to be a part of Make-A-Wish as he gets older.

