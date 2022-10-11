FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An all-star team is making a delivery for a special cause.

It’s that time of year for Drive Pink Across America Day, an annual event hosted by AutoNation.

Players from multiple pro sports teams in South Florida joined the effort to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“Just to come back and being part of a sports team in Miami, giving back to the community with a good cause and doing stuff off the field as well,” said Joey Wendle, Miami Marlins infielder. “It’s a really good thing to come out here and do.”

“This is a great event, it’s a great day. It gives us so much pride. I mean, we have volunteers across the country who are involved in stuffing bags, delivering them, so it’s just something to be so proud of,” said Marc Cannon, executive vice president of AutoNation.

Participants helped pack totes for hope for patients undergoing cancer treatments.

The comfort bags are stuffed with goodies, including blankets, word search puzzles and snacks.

