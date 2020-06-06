Maintenance worker drowns in lake near Pembroke Pines condos

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, he drowned in a lake while performing maintenance at a condominium complex in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the Westview Condominiums, located along Palm Tree Lane, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim, a 22-year-old man, had been hired by the homeowners association to perform water management and land erosion maintenance.

Police said the worker, who was employed by a private company, entered the lake to provide retainer wall restoration above and below the water’s surface.

At some point, officials said, he appeared to lose his footing near the shoreline and fell into the water. He did not resurface.

Police have not disclosed the victims identity, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.