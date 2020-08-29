Main break prompts boil water notice for part of Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Fort Lauderdale Beach has led city officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice for some residents in the area.

Crews are working to repair Saturday’s rupture in the area of 500 Seabreeze Boulevard, near A1A.

The boil water notice applies to residents along the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard up to Poinsettia Street, east of Almond Avenue and Banyan Street, between South Birch Road and Almond Avenue. The area affected extends south to where Seabreeze Boulevard and A1A split.

Officials said water service will be temporarily shut down in the affected area beginning at 11 p.m. It is expected to be restored by Sunday morning.

