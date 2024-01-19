LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pompano Beach issued a 48-hour precautionary boil water notification for 125 residents in Lighthouse Point.

Officials said Thursday’s notification is due to a water main break caused by a construction contractor.

The areas affected include:

Northeast 30th Court South to Northeast 28th Street along Northeast 23rd Avenue

Northeast 27th Court to Northeast 25th Street along Northeast 22nd Avenue.

Officials said water used for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice cubes and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least three minutes before use. Water bottles can be used as an alternative for tap water.

The water is safe to use for bathing, lawn irrigation and other non-consumptive uses, according to the notification.

Officials from the City Utilities Department are working together with Lighthouse Point officials and the Department of Environment Protection to fix the issue.

Residents in the affected area will receive door hangers as a way to notify them.

