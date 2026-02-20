FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale are working to locate and repair a water main break that prompted city officials to issue a water warning to residents.

Cameras captured flooding along East Oak Access Road, parallel to Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Officials said the rupture led to lane closures along East Oak Access Road, on the east side of the Oakland Park Boulevard Bridge. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

City officials said homes from Bayview Drive to the Intracoastal Waterway may experience a loss of water or low water pressure while crew make repairs. For questions, residents may call the city’s Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

