DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a Davie apartment complex have been without water in their homes after a main break shut down their supply for almost a week.

The issue at Centro at Davie Apartments began Tuesday after a notification from the apartment management office, with a disruption in water expected to last for 45 minutes to an hour.

“Nothing at all, not even a trickle. It’s been a nightmare,” said a resident.

“You don’t realize how much you need water, until it’s all gone,” said Dillon, another resident at the complex.

On Wednesday, management told residents to expect the water to come back by the end of the day. However, the water in the apartment has not come back since.

“The management’s solution was to have everyone in this building behind me, Building 13, to use the same unit in Building 12, and it’s just a single unit for all 16 units to use,” said Dillon.

Some residents face major challenges while living without water in their apartments, struggling without the necessity of running water.

“I think there needs to be a little bit more compensation, at least pay for our hotel stays, ’cause we’ve stayed in a hotel for a day or two, and it’s expensive, and we can’t keep eating out,” said Dillon.

