HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory in a portion of a Hollywood neighborhood following a water main break.

Officials said the six-inch pipe rupture took place at 1400 South Ocean Drive, Saturday evening.

The boil water notice extends north to South Ocean Drive and Jefferson Drive, south to South Ocean Drive and Iris Terrace, east to 1201 South Ocean Drive and west to 1600 South Ocean Drive.

Officials said they expect crews to complete repairs on the rupture Sunday afternoon.

Due to the loss of pressure on the line, they will do water testing before the advisory is lifted.

Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

